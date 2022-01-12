Nexstar rises to 6% gain amid outlook for political ads, retrans deals
Jan. 12, 2022
- Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) stock climbed the way to its best gain in weeks today, up 6.1%, after a presentation to investors looked ahead to a strong year for political advertising and the upcoming cycle of retransmission deals.
- Among its "near and long-term organic growth drivers," the company prominently notes (ahead of the midterm election cycle) that political advertising historically has grown at a 40%-60% comparable political year-over-year rate - and that Nexstar has exposure to more than 80% of markets with competitive races.
- "Nexstar typically takes home 12-15% of gross U.S. broadcast political dollars," the company notes, adding that that gross total is expected to be $3.8 billion this year, 25% higher than the last midterm cycle in 2018.
- As for retransmission revenues, broadcast's share of those (about 24%) is still well below its equivalent ratings share (of 39%), the company notes. It's intending to renegotiate contracts for about 55% of its subscribers this year, which is expected to have a positive impact in 2023.
- The company says it's working on developing new ad categories like sports betting (about 80% exposure to states where legalized sports betting is, or will be, launched), and says it's focused on growing digital ad revenue as well as digital solutions for local advertisers.
- There's "excellent three-year visibility," the company says: Not only will 2022 benefit from midterm political ads, but there's additional upside when auto advertising returns; the new retrans deals will be a tailwind in 2023; and 2024 is a presidential political year.
- Nexstar is also linked to the CW Network sale as a potential suitor.