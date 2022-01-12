Dover's Hydro Systems launches multi-washer 3000 series
Jan. 12, 2022 4:30 PM ETDover Corporation (DOV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Hydro Systems, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE:DOV), released the Multi-Washer 3000 Series with EvoClean for reliable chemical dispensing for on-premise laundries.
- The company said one system can support up to three washers and dose up to eight chemicals while offering detailed reporting to reduce costs.
- "The Multi-Washer 3000 Series is a water-powered dispensing system that provides reliable and accurate dosing across all washers operating in a laundry facility. This helps our customers reduce water, energy and rewash costs," said John Goetz, global product manager, Hydro Systems.