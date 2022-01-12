nCino platform selected by CIBC to offer improved experience to business banking clients
Jan. 12, 2022 4:38 PM ETNCNOBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) said CIBC - one of Canada's Big Six banks - selected the nCino Bank Operating System to provide CIBC’s business banking team with a scalable and flexible platform.
Leveraging nCino’s solution, CIBC will be able to improve the client and employee experience by streamlining complex processes through digitizing and automating the client journey.
"We believe the nCino platform will enable CIBC to better meet the needs of their business banking clients, while also providing a modern technology experience for their employees,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO, nCino.