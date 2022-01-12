Quanergy sees 30% annual growth in revenue: Q4 Prelim
Jan. 12, 2022 4:40 PM ETCITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC)CCAC.U, CCAC.WSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Quanergy, which is to go public in a reverse merger deal with Chinese sponsored SPAC CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC), releases its preliminary estimates for fourth quarter.
- The lidar sensor company expects its Q4 revenue to be $1.5M, +114% Y/Y and up 32% sequentially.
- To note, Quanergy says the growth represents increasing demand from smart city and security applications with outcomes enabled by Quanergy’s unique pairing of M Series hardware and proprietary Qortex DTC software for flow management solutions.
- For the full-year, revenue is expected to come at $3.928M (+30% Y/Y).
- At the year-end, cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $26.2M, compared to $34.2M in 3Q21.
- Quanergy Systems provides OPA-based solid state LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT industry. The company's deal to go public with SPAC CITIC Capital Acquisition was first announced in June last year which provides the pro-forma enterprise value of $1.1B for combined company.
- Post business combination, the company is to be listed on NYSE under the ticker symbol “QNGY”
- At Neutral rating, SA's contributor Stone Fox Capital wrote Quanergy appears late to the game, but investors in the space should definitely watch the technology and deal flow.