Bank of America introduces a new way for businesses to manage cash - Bloomberg
Jan. 12, 2022 4:46 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) develops a forecasting tool that enables corporate and commercial clients to better manage their cash flows, executives told Bloomberg.
- Note that BofA's clients must be using the bank's CashPro app to access the service, executives told Bloomberg. CashPro gathers data and predicts future cash positions across a company's bank accounts through artificial intelligence.
- "We're going into a raising-rate environment, so you need an effective tool that sets your cash position," CashPro Global Product Head Tom Durkin told Bloomberg.
- Earlier this week, BofA reduced its overdraft fees.