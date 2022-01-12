Stagwell invests in Hannah Grey VC
- Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) invests in early-stage venture capital firm Hannah Grey; terms were not disclosed.
- The investment is part of an overall strategy to accelerate growth across the new disciplines of digital marketing services.
- Hannah Grey VC was co-founded by Jessica Peltz Zatulove - who previously served as senior managing partner at the corporate VC arm of Stagwell's predecessor firm - and Kate Beardsley - former managing partner of Upslope Ventures.
- STGW also recently unveiled the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of products supporting business transformation for in-house teams built to scale augmented-reality experiences for live experiences and retail.