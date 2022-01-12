Streetwear e-commerce platform StockX mulling IPO in first half 2022
Jan. 12, 2022 5:24 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Streetwear and sneaker e-commerce platform StockX is reportedly looking to go public during the first half of this year.
- The company, which had a valuation of $3.8B in April, is working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs on the deal. While StockX is eyeing an IPO in the next few months, the timing could change, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the matter.
- Representatives for StockX and Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while Goldman Sachs did not immediate respond a press inquiry, Bloomberg said.
- StockX’s e-commerce platform connects buyers and sellers of designer accessories, street fashion, electronics, sneakers and collectibles such as trading cards. Investors include Tiger Global Management, Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, rapper Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, DST Global and GGV Capital, Bloomberg said.
- In April, StockX announced a $195M secondary tender offer along with the issuance of $60M in additional Series E-1 primary shares, giving it a valuation of $3.8B. The investment round was led by Altimeter and joined by new investor Dragoneer.