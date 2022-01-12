Labor talks on U.S. refinery workers contract to start tomorrow
Jan. 12, 2022 4:54 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)VLO, PSX, HFC, PBF, CVI, DKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Negotiators for the United Steelworkers union and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), which will represent oil refiners and chemical companies, will begin talks Thursday on a new contract for 30K workers across the U.S., Reuters reports.
- The USW says it will issue at the first session a notice to strike if progress is not being made by the time the current national bargaining agreement expires on February 1.
- Workers will be looking to make up for two COVID-impacted years that hurt demand for U.S. petroleum and liquid fuels products, but consumption this year is projected to surpass 2019 levels.
- A new three-year contract would set pay, benefits and certain policies to be incorporated into contracts which then will be worked out between local unions and plant operators.
- Marathon, the largest U.S. refiner with 16% of national crude oil refining capacity, is taking on negotiations for industry, replacing Shell.
- Other potentially relevant tickers include VLO, PSX, HFC, PBF, CVI, DK
- Wells Fargo analysts cite a confluence of positive macro and company specific factors in forecasting stronger Q4 earnings for most refiners.