Precigen provides pipeline updates for 2022
Jan. 12, 2022 4:55 PM ETPrecigen, Inc. (PGEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) presented pipeline updates at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
- PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T is being evaluated in a phase 1/1b trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory AML or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
- The company said dose escalation phase of the study is now complete for both the lymphodepletion and non-lymphodepletion cohorts and it plans to initiate an expansion phase of the study at Dose Level 3 with lymphodepletion in the first half of 2022. Additional Phase 1/1b data is expected in 2022.
- PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T is under evaluation in a Phase 1/1b trial to treat patients with advanced, recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
- The company has received FDA clearance to incorporate lymphodepletion at Dose Level 3 of the IV arm and will initiate the expansion phase of the study.
- PRGN-3007 program: Precigen plans to initiate dosing in the phase 1 study in receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) plus hematological (chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell leukemia, lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma) and solid (triple negative breast cancer) tumors in 2022.
- PRGN-2012 is under evaluation in a phase 1 trial as an adjuvant immunotherapy following standard-of-care surgical removal of visible papillomas in adult patients with Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP). Additional Phase 1 expansion data is expected in the H2 2022.
- PRGN-2009 is under a phase 1 trial as a monotherapy (Arm A) and in combination with M7824 (Arm B) in previously treated patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV-associated cancers. The company also plans to begin a phase 2 study in advanced HPV-associated cancer indications in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor.
- The company plans to seek FDA guidance on a rapid regulatory strategy for PRGN-2012 and PRGN-2009.
- AG019 ActoBiotics: The company plans to begin discussions with the FDA and European Medicines Agency for phase 2/3 clinical trial design for AG019 in type 1 diabetes.