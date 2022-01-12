HCI Group postpones TypTap IPO
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) has postponed initial public offering of its subsidiary, TypTap Insurance Group, owing to the recent market conditions.
- Paresh Patel, HCI Chairman and CEO, stated: "In light of recent market conditions, HCI’s Board of Directors determined that current market pricing for the planned offering does not accurately reflect TypTap's value. Our primary objective has been and will continue to be maximizing the value and opportunity of TypTap. We believe we have the resources to execute TypTap’s growth plan without the funds raised from an IPO. We will continue to monitor market conditions over the next several quarters and will move forward with a TypTap IPO when and if conditions are appropriate."