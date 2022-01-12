Veris Residential announces CFO transition plan
Jan. 12, 2022 5:02 PM ETVeris Residential, Inc. (VRE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) has announced transition plan for its financial leadership team.
- Amanda Lombard, most recently CFO of Seritage Growth Properties, has been appointed as Chief Accounting Officer of Veris Residential, effective January 18. Lombard will succeed Giovanni DeBari, who is leaving the company.
- Additionally, Lombard will transition to the CFO position in connection with David Smetana's decision to leave the company to pursue other opportunities upon the completion of his contract.
- Smetana and Lombard will work closely to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities by year-end 2022.