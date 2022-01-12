Interpace Biosciences begins $30M rights offering
Jan. 12, 2022 5:04 PM ETInterpace Biosciences, Inc. (IDXG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Interpace Biosciences (OTCQX:IDXG) began its previously announced fully back-stopped rights offering of up to $30M.
- The company is distributing non-transferable subscription rights to each holder of its common stock as well as to each holder of its outstanding warrants to buy a common stock in each case.
- Each subscription right will entitle the eligible holder to buy 0.75 common stock at a price per whole share of $6.65.
- The rights will expire if they are not exercised by Feb. 2,
- The company intends to use the proceeds to increase its liquidity position, to fund its anticipated internal and external growth through potential strategic investments and partnerships, including product line acquisitions, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.