Imperial Oil, Exxon Mobil to market Montney, Duvernay assets
Jan. 12, 2022 Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), XOMBy: Carl Surran
- Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) says it plans to jointly market its interests in XTO Energy Canada with 50-50 partner Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), part of its strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets.
- The assets include 568K net acres in the Montney shale, 85K net acres in the Duvernay shale and additional acreage in other areas of Alberta.
- Net production from the assets totals ~140M cf/day of natural gas and 9K bbl/day of crude, condensate and natural gas liquids.
- Imperial Oil recently guided for a 30% increase in planned 2022 capital spending to $1.4B.