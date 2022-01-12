KKR leads additional $75M investment in Jet Edge
Jan. 12, 2022 5:16 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) has led an additional $75M investment in Ohio-based private aviation company, Jet Edge.
- Jet Edge raised the additional funding from credit funds and accounts managed by KKR. With the latest round, KKR’s total credit and equity investments in Jet Edge expands to ~$265M over the past year.
- Following the initial $150M credit facility announced in June 2021, KKR has continued investing in Jet Edge amidst historic demand for its direct-to-consumer Reserve Membership program. Jet Edge will use the funds to support continued business growth and expand the its Gulfstream and Challenger fleet.
- Jet Edge has 20 additional Gulfstream & Challenger aircraft slated to be delivered in 1H22 in addition to the 27 delivered in 2021, bringing its total fleet size to 95 aircraft.