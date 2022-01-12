Marin Software adds support for Linkedin marketing solutions
Jan. 12, 2022 5:25 PM ETMarin Software Incorporated (MRIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) rallies 8% after hours as it has added the ability to manage LinkedIn Marketing Solutions campaigns to its flagship MarinOne platform.
- The MarinOne integration with LinkedIn's Campaign Management and Reporting & ROI APIs gives advertisers better insights and improves the performance of their LinkedIn campaigns through machine learning and automation.
- The self-serve MarinOne platform unifies industry leading optimization tools with flexible reporting to help advertisers maximize the impact and reach of their Linkedin marketing investment.
- "The MarinOne solution has saved us time reporting on our LinkedIn campaigns and also provided a significant performance uplift leveraging its bidding technology." said Brian Lange, Senior Marketing Manager at Blast Analytics.
- MRIN shares +7.96% after hours to $4.07.