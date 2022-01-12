AMC chief is 'in' after selling latest $7 million in company stock
Jan. 12, 2022 5:28 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor28 Comments
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron disclosed the sale of another tranche of his company stock - what he says is the last of the planned sales he previewed last August - and now says "I am in!"
- In an SEC filing, the company notes Aron sold another 312,500 shares as part of his Rule 10b5-1 prearranged trading plan. At an average sale price of $22.846, that meant proceeds of $7.14 million.
- Shares are down 0.8% after hours.
- The moves leave him with current beneficial ownership of 205,086 shares, about $4.66 million worth at today's price. But he still has many more shares vesting.
- "Back in August, I said that at age 67 I’d sell some AMC shares toward year-end, all trading decisions out of my hands, under guidelines of a Chase 10-b-5-1 plan spread over 3 months," he now tweets.
- "Those sales are now all finished. I STILL OWN OR PLAN TO VEST IN 2,302,760 AMC SHARES. I am in!"
- Aron has sold some $40 million shares since he said in the Aug. 9 earnings call that he hadn't sold shares through the stock's "incredible" run, but given that he was 67, for estate planning he would start selling shares in December 2021.