WonderFi Technologies announces $35M bought deal offering
Jan. 12, 2022 5:30 PM ETWONDFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF) said Canaccord Genuity and a syndicate of underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, ~14.6M units for ~$35M at $2.40/unit.
- Each unit will consist of 1 share and 1/2 of a share purchase warrant of WONDF.
- Each warrant can be exercised to acquire 1 share at C$3.10/share.
WONDF granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional ~2.2M units at C$2.40/unit, which - if exercised in full - would result in ~$5.3M.
Net proceeds will be used to partially fund the acquisition of First Ledger and fund growth initiatives.
The offering is expected to close on or before Feb. 8.
- Additionally, certain officers and directors of WONDF will sell to the underwriters 500K shares, on a block trade basis, at the offering Price for total proceeds of ~$1.2M.