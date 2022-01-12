GlaxoSmithKline wins $945.11M Army contract modification
Jan. 12, 2022 5:32 PM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has won a $945.11M modification (P00001) to U.S. Army contract W58P05-22-C-0002.
- U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
- Under the award, GlaxoSmithKline will procure an additional 340,048 doses of Sotrovimab therapeutic treatment, with an option to procure an additional 715,680 doses by June 30, 2022.
- Work will be performed in Durham, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022.
- Earlier this month, it was reported that GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology had brokered a deal with the U.S. government to provide an additional 600K doses of sotrovimab