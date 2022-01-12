KB Home stock jumps after robust Q4 earnings growth, guidance
- Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) jump about 5% during after-hours trading after the homebuilder's Q4 earnings highlight the company's "outstanding growth in revenues and margins," said President and CEO Jeffrey Mezger.
- Still, Q4 revenues of $1.68B miss the consensus by $30M, and up from $1.47B in Q3.
- On a brighter note, diluted earnings per share of $1.91 beats the $1.77 consensus, up from $1.60 in the previous quarter.
- Homes delivered of 3,679 increases 20% in Q4. The average selling price increases 9% to $451.1K. Looking forward, the company expects housing revenues to be $7.2B-7.6B in 2022 and an average selling price of $480K-490K.
- Homebuilding operating income of $214.4M soars 85% in the fourth quarter, with income income margin improving 310 basis points to 12.8%. It anticipates homebuilding operating income as a percentage of revenues to be 15.7%-16.5%, assuming no inventory-related charges.
- The company also sees return on equity in excess of 26% in 2022 vs. 19.9% last year.
- Additionally, "our nearly $5 billion in backlog value and projected substantial year-over-year increase in community count support significant revenue growth this year," Mezger adds.
