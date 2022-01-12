Alvopetro Energy announces Dec sales volumes of 2,457 boepd
Jan. 12, 2022 5:54 PM ETALVOFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Alvopetro Energy (OTCQX:ALVOF) announces Dec. sales volumes of 2,457 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.1 mmcfpd.
- ALVOF estimates Q4 average daily sales to be 2,432 boepd, down 1% from 2,459 boepd in Q3.
- Average daily sales in 2021 are expected to be 2,358 boepd, up 27% from 1,857 boepd in H2 of 2020.
- ALVOF's natural gas price will be adjusted to $10.50/mcf.
- This adjusted price represents a 48% increase from the current price and will be effective for all natural gas sales from Feb. 1 to Jul. 31.