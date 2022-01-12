Dorman Products announces 689 new product releases for January
Jan. 12, 2022 5:55 PM ETDorman Products, Inc. (DORM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) has announced 689 new product releases for January 2022.
- Of the 689 new auto parts, 248 are new-to-the-aftermarket parts.
- January’s new solutions include: a OE FIX power transfer unit assembly with improved resistance to temperature extremes; an upgraded OE FIX manual transmission shift tower for almost 2M Jeep Wrangler vehicles equipped with six-speed transmissions; OE FIX pre-pressed axles for 1.4M aging Toyota Tacoma pickup trucks; two new transmission oil cooler lines for Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles (624-642) and Dodge Ram pickup trucks (624-627); a hood release cable assembly (912-487) for half a million Jeep Renegade vehicles; rear brake backing plates (924-234) for over 1.8M Chevrolet, GMC and Hummer vehicles; and an engine valve cover (264-904) for more than 2.2M Chevrolet, GMC and Buick vehicles.