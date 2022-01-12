Quantum Battery Metals starts preliminary work on acquiring properties in Cobalt, Ontario
Jan. 12, 2022 5:56 PM ETQUANTUM BATTERY METALS CORP. (BRVVF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Quantum Battery Metals (OTCPK:BRVVF) has started the preliminary steps to acquiring additional Cobalt properties near the town of Cobalt, Ontario.
- The Co. plans to expand its profile and increase its presence in the district by acquiring further projects.
- Although the Co.'s primary objective and focus is on their Lithium Projects, Quantum is looking to several Cobalt prospects to further enhance their Battery Metal Portfolio.
- "Globally there continues to be a significant shortage of "EV metals" with conflict free cobalt leading the charge, if we are able to establish a resource of cobalt our company will be one of the preferred suppliers for many EV companies," states David Greenway, Director.