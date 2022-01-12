Calumet Specialty Products Partners prices upsized senior notes offering
Jan. 12, 2022 6:09 PM ETCalumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Calumet Finance have priced a private placement of $325M aggregate principal amount of 8.125% Senior Notes due 2027; the notes will be issued at par and mature on January 15, 2027.
- The offering was upsized to $325M from the original offering size of $300M. It is expected to close on Jan. 20, 2022.
- Net proceeds, along with cash on hand, will be used to fund the previously announced redemption of all outstanding 7.75% Senior Notes due 2023.