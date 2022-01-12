IAC posts December metrics; Angi revenue grows 16%, Dotdash 5%
Jan. 12, 2022 6:13 PM ETIAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), ANGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is flat after hours, and its home services unit Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) up 0.5%, after the company released performance metrics for December.
- And they were some variable results, IAC cautioned. "As the global pandemic continues to change consumer and business behavior in ways none of us can predict, the volatility of our monthly results will continue and December is no exception," the company says.
- "As we have said all along, we’re not going to optimize for any month, quarter or even year as we continue to invest for the future," it says.
- Angi posted revenue growth metrics largely in line with the usual monthly numbers. Total revenue grew 16% in December, vs. 17% growth in November, 15% in October, and 18% in September. Ads and leads were flat, reversing two straight months of modest declines. And services growth was 101%. Total North America revenue at Angi grew 17%, while in Europe it declined by 4%.
- Service requests fell 3%, while monetized transactions grew 4%. The company also saw a decline in member pros: Transacting service professionals fell by 1%, while advertising service professionals slipped by 4%.
- At the Dotdash unit, which took over the National Media of publisher Meredith at the start of December, Display Advertising revenue grew 14% (vs. 15% growth in November), and Performance Marketing revenue fell 11% (vs. a 10% gain in November).
- In Search, Ask Media Group revenue jumped 64%, while Desktop revenue fell 21%. Emerging & Other revenue rose by 69%, after growing 21% in November.
- In recent IAC news, Turo (in which IAC has a stake) has filed for an initial public offering.