Solar standard bearer bleeds cash as investors turn cold
Jan. 12, 2022 6:19 PM ETInvesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN), NEEFSLR, SPWR, ENPH, MAXN, SEDG, RUN, ICLN, ACES, URABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Invesco's Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) suffered $417M of outflows in December, the worst month in its 14-year history, as solar stocks have been burned by a range of problems from potential rate hikes to the shaky outlook for subsidies.
- Several solar stocks have lost more than 10% in the past month, including FSLR -13%, SPWR -14%, ENPH -30%, MAXN -26%, SEDG -14%, RUN -21%.
- The sector was hit last month after California proposed a subsidy cut for homeowners' solar systems, although Governor Gavin Newsom says changes are still needed before the proposal in finalized.
- Also, Florida's legislature is considering a bill that would crack down on rooftop solar credits, and the plan is supported by NextEra Energy's (NYSE:NEE) Florida Power & Light.
- Delays to President Biden's Build Back Better plan likely means some clean energy subsidies will be dropped as the bill gets "watered down," CFRA's Todd Rosenbluth tells Bloomberg.
- Solar companies also could suffer from higher interest rates because they rely heavily on leverage to finance their activities, according to WallachBeth Capital's Mohit Bajaj.
- Other funds that focus on renewable energy, such as the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) and the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES), also have lost value, though not as much as Invesco's ETF.
- Meanwhile, nuclear power is winning fresh looks from governments trying to achieve net-zero emissions, sparking some investor interest in uranium stocks and the Global X Uranium ETF.