NRx Pharma files counterclaim against Relief Therapeutics over Zyesami rights
Jan. 12, 2022 6:27 PM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF), NRXPBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) has filed a counterclaim against its former partner, Relief Therapeutics Holdings (OTCQB:RLFTF), in an ongoing dispute over the COVID-19 treatment Zyesami (avaptadil).
- NRx shares are up 4.4% in after-hours trading.
- NRx alleges that Relief has breached a collaboration agreement and falsely asserted worldwide right to Zyesami.
- In addition, NRx alleges that Relief board Chairman Raghuram Selvaraju and management have engaged in a "past pattern of collusion...that have led to criminal investigations, sanctions, fines, and in one case incarceration."
- NRx is seeking $185M in reliance damages and punitive damages for "libelous and extortionate behavior."
- NRx submitted an Emergency Use Authorization request to the FDA last week for Zyesami for critical COVID-19.