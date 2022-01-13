Russia has worsened Europe's gas crisis, IEA chief Birol says
Jan. 12, 2022 7:07 PM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OGZPY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Russia is getting the blame for Europe's energy crunch from Faith Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, who says "today's low Russian gas flows to Europe coincide with heightened geopolitical tensions over Ukraine."
- "The current storage deficit in the European Union is largely due to Gazprom," (OTCPK:OGZPY) which cut exports to Europe during Q4 by 25% Y/Y despite high market prices and reduced spot sales while other exporters boosted them, Birol says.
- Gazprom is responsible for half of Europe's inventory deficit, even though its facilities account for only 10% of total installed capacity on the continent, Birol also notes.
- While Gazprom is fulfilling its contractual commitments under long-term contracts, Birol says the Russian company "has reduced spot sales to Europe and this is despite the fact that the price under Gazprom's long-term contracts are well below current spot price levels."
- In contrast to its dealings with the European Union, Russia is delivering natural gas exceeding its contractual commitments to China, Birol adds.
- European countries are not entirely without blame, as the continent as a whole "has not paid sufficient attention to the critical importance of gas storage to the security of its gas supply," according to Birol.
- Meanwhile, the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline is ready for operations, although gas likely will not start flowing for another six months.