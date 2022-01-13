SPAC led by racecar driver Michael Andretti prices $200M IPO
Jan. 12, 2022 9:36 PM ETAndretti Acquisition Corp. - Units (WNNR.U), WNNRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Andretti Acquisition Corp. (WNNR), a SPAC led by famed racecar driver Michael Andretti that's targeting the automotive industry, said it raised $200M in an initial public offering.
- Andretti Acquisition priced 20M units at $10. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol “WNNR" starting tomorrow, according to a statement. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant that are exercisable at a price of $11.50 per share.
- Andretti Acquisition originally filed in March for an IPO targeting the automotive industry. The Andretti SPAC is led by co-CEO Michael Andretti, co-CEO and former U.S. Concrete CEO Bill Sandbrook and Michael's racecar legend father Mario servers also serves as a special advisor. WNNR intends to look for a company in either the electrification, racing, luxury/performance, auto aftermarket, autoservice & retail, or disruptive technologies space.
- The SPAC from the racecar family follows several other sports figures who have sponsored SPACs in the past year including Patrick Mahomes, Alex Rodriguez and Colin Kaepernick .
- RBC Capital Markets is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
- Late last month, Kaepernick's SPAC deal with a minority lender was said to reportedly collapse.