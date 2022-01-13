Asset management firm TPG prices IPO at $29.50
Jan. 13, 2022 12:53 AM ETTPG Inc. (TPG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) has priced its IPO of 33.9M shares of Class A common stock at $29.50/share, including 28,310,194 shares being offered by the Company and 5,589,806 by an existing investor.
- Nasdaq trading will commence on January 13, 2022.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.39M shares.
- TPG intends to use approx. 40% of net proceeds to purchase partnership interests in the TPG operating entity from other existing investors, and remaining for general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is January 18.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the existing investor.
- TPG is a global alternative asset management firm founded in San Francisco in 1992 with $109B of assets under management. The company invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions.
- Earlier, TPG said that it is likely to price IPO at the midpoint of a range of $28 to $31/share.