Asian indices in red after strong U.S. inflation data
Jan. 13, 2022 1:24 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -0.96%.
- China -0.98%.
- Hong Kong -0.22%.
- Australia +0.48%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, S&P 500 added roughly 0.28% to 4,726.35, Nasdaq rose 0.23% to 15,188.39, and Dow Jones gained 38.3 points or 0.11%, at 36,290.32.
- U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 7% Y/Y in December. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.5%.
- The annual move was the fastest increase since June 1982 and comes amid a shortage of goods and workers and on the heels of unprecedented cash flowing through the U.S. economy.
- On Thursday, the U.S. 10-year yield edged up to 1.7499% after dipping on Wednesday to close at 1.725%. The policy-sensitive 2-year yield was up at 0.9229% from Wednesday's close of 0.907%.
- Oil prices lifted marginally, with U.S. crude up slightly to $82.69/barrel, while Brent rose to $84.75/barrel.
- Gold prices held on Thursday near a one-week high after U.S. inflation data came in line with expectations - Reuters.
- Spot gold was flat at $1,825.74 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,826.10. Spot silver was up 0.3% at $23.17 an ounce, platinum was flat at $977.49, and palladium remained flat at $1,909.67.
- U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.09%; S&P 500 -0.13%; Nasdaq -0.23%.