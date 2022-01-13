Taiwan Semiconductor GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.04, revenue of $15.74B misses by $30M
Jan. 13, 2022 1:57 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Taiwan Semiconductor press release (NYSE:TSM): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $15.74B (+24.1% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 52.7%, operating margin was 41.7%, and net profit margin was 37.9%.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be between $16.6B and $17.2B;
- Gross profit margin between 53% and 55%;
- Operating profit margin to be between 42% and 44%.
- “Our fourth quarter business was supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology,” said Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer