Algonquin Power & Utilities prices subordinated debt offerings in U.S. and Canada
Jan. 13, 2022 2:11 AM ETAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has priced its U.S. public offering of $750M of 4.75% fixed-to-fixed reset rate junior subordinated notes series 2022-B due January 18, 2082 and Canadian offering of C$400M (~$320M) of 5.25% fixed-to-fixed reset rate junior subordinated notes series 2022-A due January 18, 2082.
- Concurrently, the Company has entered into a cross currency interest rate swap, coterminous with the Canadian Notes, to convert the Canadian dollar denominated proceeds into U.S. dollars, resulting in an effective interest rate of ~5.08% throughout the initial fixed-rate period of the Canadian Notes.
- Net proceeds will be used to partially finance the acquisition of Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transmission Company and to reduce outstanding amounts.
- The Offerings are expected to close on January 18, 2022.
