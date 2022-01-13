Just Eat Total Orders grew 33% to 1.1B in 2021, worth €28.2B

Jan. 13, 2022 2:56 AM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Grubhub sign posted in the ground in Humble, Texas.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) provides trading update for Q4 and FY 2021.
  • For Q4, Total Orders grew 14% Y/Y to 273.7M, with Total Delivery Orders up 32% over prior year to 118.9M orders.
  • In FY 2021, the company processed 1.1B orders, representing a 33% increase compared with 2020, Total Delivery Orders rose 69% Y/Y to 474.3M.
  • Gross Transaction Value (GTV) was €28.2B for FY21, up 31% Y/Y. GTV amounted to €7.3B in Q4, an increase of 17% compared with the same period of 2020.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin improved substantially in Q4, and as a result the adjusted EBITDA margin for FY21 is expected to be at the midpoint of the guided range of -1% and -1.5% of GTV.
  • Read more on GRUB's iFood valuation in SA contributor Robert Vink's piece entitled "Just Eat Takeaway: Value Of iFood Stake Amounts To 30-80% Of Its Market Cap."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.