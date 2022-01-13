Just Eat Total Orders grew 33% to 1.1B in 2021, worth €28.2B
Jan. 13, 2022 2:56 AM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) provides trading update for Q4 and FY 2021.
- For Q4, Total Orders grew 14% Y/Y to 273.7M, with Total Delivery Orders up 32% over prior year to 118.9M orders.
- In FY 2021, the company processed 1.1B orders, representing a 33% increase compared with 2020, Total Delivery Orders rose 69% Y/Y to 474.3M.
- Gross Transaction Value (GTV) was €28.2B for FY21, up 31% Y/Y. GTV amounted to €7.3B in Q4, an increase of 17% compared with the same period of 2020.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin improved substantially in Q4, and as a result the adjusted EBITDA margin for FY21 is expected to be at the midpoint of the guided range of -1% and -1.5% of GTV.
