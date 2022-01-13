TuanChe Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $9.5M; issues Q4 revenue guidance
Jan. 13, 2022 3:31 AM ETTuanChe Limited (TC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TuanChe press release (NASDAQ:TC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
- Revenue of $9.5M (-38.9% Y/Y).
- Quarterly number of auto shows organized across China decreased by 57.2% to 65 in 55 cities from 152 in 107 cities in the same period of 2020.
- Quarterly number of automobile sale transactions facilitated decreased by 68.3% to 15,512 from 48,995 in the same period of 2020.
- Quarterly gross merchandise volume of new automobiles sold decreased by 68.6% to $0.3B from RMB7.0 billion in the same period of 2020.
- For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects net revenues to range from approximately RMB70.0 million to RMB80.0 million, representing an approximate year-over-year decrease of 57.8% to 51.7% vs. estimated growth of 39.83%.