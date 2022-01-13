Elbit Systems Sweden secures a contract to supply Combat Management Systems to the Royal Swedish Navy
Jan. 13, 2022 4:23 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) announced that its Swedish subsidiary, Elbit Systems Sweden AB was awarded a contract from the Swedish Defence Material Administration ("FMV") to supply the Albatross Combat Management Systems (CMS) for the Royal Swedish Navy.
- The contract that is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems, will be performed over a period of 34 months.
- Pursuant to which will supply the Albatross CMS for the Spårö Class Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Vessels of the Royal Swedish Navy.
- Albatross is a scalable open architecture CMS that is based on the Company's E-CIX platform.