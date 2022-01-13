Elbit Systems Sweden secures a contract to supply Combat Management Systems to the Royal Swedish Navy

Jan. 13, 2022 4:23 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) announced that its Swedish subsidiary, Elbit Systems Sweden AB was awarded a contract from the Swedish Defence Material Administration ("FMV") to supply the Albatross Combat Management Systems (CMS) for the Royal Swedish Navy.
  • The contract that is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems, will be performed over a period of 34 months.
  • Pursuant to which will supply the Albatross CMS for the Spårö Class Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Vessels of the Royal Swedish Navy.
  • Albatross is a scalable open architecture CMS that is based on the Company's E-CIX platform.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.