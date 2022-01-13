Nominee for Fed Vice Chair, Lael Brainard, gears up for confirmation hearing
Jan. 13, 2022 4:49 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Following the confirmation hearing of Fed Chair Jay Powell on Tuesday, Lael Brainard is heading over to Capitol Hill this morning for her hearing in front of the Senate Banking Committee. As nominee for Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve, Brainard will tell Congress that the fight against inflation is the central bank's "most important task" as it shifts gears towards tighter monetary policy. Brainard has been in the economic policymaking field for years, serving as a senior Treasury official for international affairs under President Obama and working her way up to the Fed's Board of Governors.
- Prepared remarks: "Inflation is too high, and working people around the country are concerned about how far their paychecks will go. In some foreign countries, I saw up close how high inflation hurts workers and families, especially the most vulnerable. Our monetary policy is focused on getting inflation back down to 2% while sustaining a recovery that includes everyone."
- Inflation data on Wednesday showed the Consumer Price Index jumping by 7% Y/Y in December, marking the largest increase since June 1982. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy and is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, also topped expectations, coming in at 5.5% for highest reading since 1991. As a result, many expect the central bank to begin a cycle of interest rate hikes in March and start the process of winding down its nearly $9T balance sheet later in the year.
- Go deeper: While Brainard is aligned with Powell and other FOMC officials on issues linked to monetary policy, she has opposed them on other occasions, like supervisory matters and big bank oversight. She has even dissented more than 20 times on board votes connected to easing regulations on the largest U.S. financial institutions. Brainard has also advocated for making the financial system more inclusive and has found a path to address climate change through the Fed's financial stability mission.