Aurora mobile deepens cooperation with a Fortune Global 500 company
Jan. 13, 2022 5:23 AM ETAurora Mobile Limited (JG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has deepened cooperation with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding.
- Under the partnership, Aurora Mobile continues to provide advanced technical support for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals to drive higher user growth and improve operational efficiency, and both parties will work together to further promote innovation in medical services.
- JG UMS helps Shanghai Pharmaceuticals develop highly accurate systems and improve operational efficiency of distribution networks.
- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals is the largest distributor in China for imported drugs and the second largest in pharmaceutical distribution for pharmacies.
- As an integrated multi-channel messaging platform, JG UMS integrates nine major messaging channels, including mobile apps, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, enterprise WeChat, Alipay mini-programs, DingTalk and 5G messaging.
- JG UMS is an effective technology and integrated service for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals to manage its logistics and delivery innovation and helps increase traffic value for clients.