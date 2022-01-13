Rackspace Technology partners with Digivante in EMEA

Jan. 13, 2022
  • Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) has partnered with Digivante, which provides digital performance analysis, and continuous website and application testing services, to deliver Artificial Intelligence, or AI-powered application testing for Rackspace Technology customers in EMEA.
  • The company's customers across EMEA will benefit of Digivante’s expertise and technical capabilities, particularly as an increasing number of businesses rely heavily on digital reliability and app development.
  • Mahesh Desai, Chief Relationship Officer, EMEA, at Rackspace Technology, says, "App modernisation is a fundamental element of our customers’ ongoing cloud journeys, and this partnership enables us to help them to do so more easily."
