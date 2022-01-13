Consilium Acquisition I prices upsized $165M IPO, to go live today

  • Consilium Acquisition Corp I (CSLMU) has raised $165M by offering of 16.5M units (upsized from 15M units) at $10.00 per unit.
  • Trading kicks-off today on Nasdaq.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.475M units.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one right and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-tenth of one Class A ordinary share and ach whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
  • The company intends to search for a target business operating in “new economy sectors”, broadly defined as technology, financial services, or media, and that are located in frontier growth markets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.