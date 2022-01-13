Consilium Acquisition I prices upsized $165M IPO, to go live today
Jan. 13, 2022 6:01 AM ETConsilium Acquisition Corp I Ltd - Units (1 Ord Class A , 1 Right & 1/2 War) (CSLMU), CSLM, CSLMRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Consilium Acquisition Corp I (CSLMU) has raised $165M by offering of 16.5M units (upsized from 15M units) at $10.00 per unit.
- Trading kicks-off today on Nasdaq.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.475M units.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one right and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-tenth of one Class A ordinary share and ach whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.
- The company intends to search for a target business operating in “new economy sectors”, broadly defined as technology, financial services, or media, and that are located in frontier growth markets.