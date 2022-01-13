Prosus prices USD and Euro bonds offering for $5.25B
Jan. 13, 2022 6:03 AM ETProsus N.V. (PROSY), PROSFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Prosus (OTCPK:PROSF) has priced USD and EUR notes in an aggregate principal amount totaling $5.25 billion equivalent under its Global Medium-Term Note Programme.
- These issuances consist of :$1 billion 3.257% notes due 2027, $1 billion 4.193% notes due 2032, $1.25 billion 4.987% notes due 2052, €500 million 1.207% notes due 2026, €600 million 2.085% notes due 2030, and €650 million 2.778% notes due 2034 (the “Bonds”).
- In line with our prudent liquidity management policy, the offerings will provide financial flexibility to pursue our growth initiatives both organically and through acquisitions, a strategy that has led to significant net asset value accretion for the group.
- On 14 December 2021, Prosus’s long-term rating was upgraded by S&P to BBB. It has a Baa3 rating from Moody’s and is expected that this financing will be ratings neutral.
- Offering are expected to close on 19 January 2022.