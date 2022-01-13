FOBI agrees to acquire Passworks S.A. for €400K
Jan. 13, 2022 6:30 AM ETFobi AI Inc. (FOBIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- FOBI AI (OTCQB:FOBIF) has entered into a share purchase agreement with Passworks to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares (target shares) of Passworks S.A., a leading European digital wallet and mobile marketing company.
- The aggregate purchase price for the target shares will be €400,000, payable by the issuance of that number of common shares of the company (the "Initial Payment Shares") .
- As additional consideration of the target shares and upon the achievement of certain revenue targets before the first anniversary of the closing date, the company has agreed to pay to the vendor an additional €100,000 payable in common shares of the company (the "Earn-Out Shares" and together with the Initial Payment Shares, the "Consideration Shares").
- All Consideration Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
- The Consideration Shares are subject to a contractual escrow, and will be released in four tranches.
- On the closing date, the company will lend to the vendor the aggregate amount of €230,000, in cash, for the vendor to use for the sole purpose of acquiring full interest and title to the Target Shares prior to the closing of the Transaction.
- The closing of the deal is subject to the approval of the TSXV.
- The addition will increase company's share of the large and growing global wallet pass market.