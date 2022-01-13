Honda Motor decides on a company split, Honda Racing and Honda R&D
Jan. 13, 2022 6:34 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) has decided to conduct a company split wherein its motorcycle motorsports rider development related business, and automobile motorsports support business for domestic race and overseas touring car race and other related business will be succeeded to by its consolidated subsidiary Honda Racing; its consolidated subsidiary Honda R&D decided to conduct a company split.
- The split was mainly so that Honda Group's motorsports business maintain competitive advantages amid a significantly changing business environment.
- The company decided to consolidate the executive functions for developing and operating motorsports, which are dispersed across the company and its affiliates to its wholly-owned subsidiary Honda Racing.
- Honda has indicated Mar.15, 2022 as the date for shareholders meeting's resolution (R&D) and Apr.1, 2022 as the scheduled date for absorption-type company splits and registration of the absorption-type company splits.
- The company has gained 7.7% on YTD basis and it currently is trading near its 52-week high levels.