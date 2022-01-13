Delta Air Lines Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.07, revenue of $9.47B beats by $180M

Jan. 13, 2022 6:35 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Delta Air Lines press release (NYSE:DAL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $9.47B (+138.5% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
  • Shares +1.2% PM.
  • Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president comment: "The recent rise in COVID cases associated with the omicron variant is expected to impact the pace of demand recovery early in the quarter, with recovery momentum resuming from President's Day weekend forward. Factoring this in to our outlook, we expect total March quarter revenue to recover to 72 to 76% of 2019 levels, compared to 74% in the December quarter."
