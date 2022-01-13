Immuron secures European Patent on drug composition for travelers’ diarrhea

Jan. 13, 2022 6:36 AM ETImmuron Limited (IMRN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Business woman signs a patent. Intellectual property protection concept. Patent attorney.

Irina Vodneva/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) has been granted a European Patent for compositions and methods for treating travelers’ diarrhea.
  • European Patent 3159357, entitled “Composition and method for the treatment and prevention of enteric bacterial infections”, was granted on January 5, 2022.
  • IMRN is validating the patent in the following European member states, France, Spain, Sweden, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Greece and U.K.
  • The European registration adds to Immuron's patent position for compositions and methods for treating travelers’ diarrhea in Australia, India, Canada and U.S.
  • Shares down 3.1% premarket at $3.71.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.