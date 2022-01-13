Immuron secures European Patent on drug composition for travelers’ diarrhea
Jan. 13, 2022 6:36 AM ETImmuron Limited (IMRN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) has been granted a European Patent for compositions and methods for treating travelers’ diarrhea.
- European Patent 3159357, entitled “Composition and method for the treatment and prevention of enteric bacterial infections”, was granted on January 5, 2022.
- IMRN is validating the patent in the following European member states, France, Spain, Sweden, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Greece and U.K.
- The European registration adds to Immuron's patent position for compositions and methods for treating travelers’ diarrhea in Australia, India, Canada and U.S.
- Shares down 3.1% premarket at $3.71.