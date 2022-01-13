Lysogene announces termination of license pact with Sarepta for LYS-SAF302 Program

Jan. 13, 2022 6:48 AM ETLysogene S.A. (LYSGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lysogene (OTCPK:LYSGF) announced the termination of its license pact with Sarepta for LYS-SAF302, a phase 2/3 asset for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA (MPS IIIA), effective as of July 11, 2022.
  • The termination follows unsuccessful discussions for transferring back to Lysogene the responsibility for the global commercial supply of LYS-SAF302.
  • The termination will enable Lysogene to regain development and commercialization rights for LYS-SAF302 in the US and other non-EU territories as well as the responsibility for global commercial supply of LYS-SAF302, all previously granted to Sarepta.
  • It will be entitled to receive reimbursement for certain costs associated with the termination.
  • The company remains focused on developing its pipeline led by LYS-SAF302, LYS-GM101, Fragile X and other high potential preclinical projects.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.