Lysogene announces termination of license pact with Sarepta for LYS-SAF302 Program
Jan. 13, 2022 6:48 AM ETLysogene S.A. (LYSGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lysogene (OTCPK:LYSGF) announced the termination of its license pact with Sarepta for LYS-SAF302, a phase 2/3 asset for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA (MPS IIIA), effective as of July 11, 2022.
- The termination follows unsuccessful discussions for transferring back to Lysogene the responsibility for the global commercial supply of LYS-SAF302.
- The termination will enable Lysogene to regain development and commercialization rights for LYS-SAF302 in the US and other non-EU territories as well as the responsibility for global commercial supply of LYS-SAF302, all previously granted to Sarepta.
- It will be entitled to receive reimbursement for certain costs associated with the termination.
- The company remains focused on developing its pipeline led by LYS-SAF302, LYS-GM101, Fragile X and other high potential preclinical projects.