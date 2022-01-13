Third dose of AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria increases antibody response against Omicron variant

  • Positive results from a preliminary analysis of an ongoing trial showed that AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant]), when given as a third dose booster, increased the immune response to Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma SARS-CoV-2 variants.
  • Also, a separate analysis of samples from the trial showed increased antibody response to the Omicron variant.
  • The increased response was seen in individuals previously vaccinated with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine.
  • The Company is submitting these additional data to health authorities around the world given the urgent need for boosters.
  • The trial showed that Vaxzevria continued to be generally well tolerated. Further analyses are expected in H1 2022.
  • Previous studies have also supported Vaxzevria as a third dose booster as part of a homologous or heterologous schedule.
  • Last month, lab studies had shown that a three-dose course of Vaxzevria boosted antibody levels against Omicron variant.
