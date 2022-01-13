International Game Technology and Meruelo Gaming inks sports betting partnership
Jan. 13, 2022 6:52 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) has signed a strategic sports betting agreement with Meruelo Gaming LLC, an affiliate of the SAHARA Las Vegas and Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., and the Arizona Coyotes.
- As per the agreement terms, Meruelo Gaming will leverage IGT's trading advisory services and PlaySports technology to power the SaharaBets statewide mobile sports betting app for Arizona.
- "Given Alex Meruelo's success in turning the Grand Sierra Resort into the vibrant, successful casino that it is today, and all the positive changes that he initiated with the SAHARA on the Las Vegas Strip, I am excited to see what he will do in Arizona as the owner of a professional sports team with its own sportsbook," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting.
- Last week, the company inked a licensing deal with WWE to develop omni-channel lottery games.