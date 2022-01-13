Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones falls further at the close as techs weaken
Jan. 13, 2022 4:02 PM ET
- Selling pressure continues at the close as high-valuation stocks lose support and the broader market bumps up against a key resistance level.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -2.5% plunges with megacaps down more. Tesla is the weakest. The Dow (DJI) -0.5% slides, but outperforming with help from Boeing.
- The S&P 500 (SP500) -01.4% falls below its 50-day moving average of 4,682.
- While not exactly new, the market took a leg lower after Lael Brainard said in her confirmation hearing that the Fed has projected several rate increases this year.
- Three of 11 S&P sectors are higher. Utilities is still at the top, but Info Tech is the weakest as chip stocks struggle. Nvidia is off more than 5%.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 basis points at 1.70%.
- Earlier, the headline PPI rose less than expected, while core PPI matched expectations.
- "The December U.S. reading likely marks the peak. Core PPI services inflation bumped up to a new high in December, at 7.9% y/y, thanks to an unfavorable base effect and a rebound in airline fares m/m, but this too should be the peak, given that the 3m/3m rate is now only 5.3% and falling," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson writes. "In short, PPI inflation is very elevated, but this report probably represents the high-water mark."
- "Core (consumer) inflation is likely to peak in March 2022, after which the yoy comparisons will turn highly unfavorable," BofA says. "But the key question is where core inflation lands in the medium term. And increasingly the risks are that it will land closer to 3% than the Fed’s 2% target."
- Brainard appeared before the Senate Banking Committee, saying she is confident Fed policy can tame inflation.
- A March rate hike almost fully priced in by markets.
- "With inflation proving more persistent, the Federal Reserve has sped up its timetable for winding down quantitative easing and is likely to begin raising interest rates sooner and more aggressively than previously expected," Wells Fargo's economics team writes today. "We now look for the Fed to raise interest rates four times in 2022, with the first move possibly coming as early as March."
- "The Fed will also likely begin to shrink its balance sheet well before year-end, although the timing and composition of that have yet to be determined by Fed officials."
- Among active stocks, Gap is the biggest gainer in the S&P as it gets into the NFT game.