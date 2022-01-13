Denison executes Repayment Schedule Agreement, receives initial $2M debt repayment instalment
Jan. 13, 2022 6:57 AM ETDenison Mines Corp. (DNN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) executed a Repayment Schedule Agreement with Uranium Industry (UI) wherein the parties have negotiated the debt repayment owing from UI to Denison, and that Denison has received an initial $2M debt repayment instalment in accordance with the agreement terms.
- Under agreement terms, UI has agreed to make scheduled payments on account of the Arbitration Award, plus additional interest and fees, through a series of quarterly installments and annual milestone payments, until Dec.31, 2025.
- The total amount due to Denison under the Agreement, including the initial $2M already received, is ~$16M.
- In July 2020, Denison had announced the receipt of a final Arbitration award in its favor from the London Court of International Arbitration related to the arbitration proceedings with UI for the 2015 sale by Denison to UI of its mining assets and operations located in Mongolia.
- For violating obligations, UI had been ordered to pay $10M plus interest at annual rate of 5% from Nov. 16, 2016, plus certain legal and arbitration costs.