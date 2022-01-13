Delta Air Lines rallies and lifts peers after guiding for profitability

Jan. 13, 2022

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 airplane

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reports adjusted operating revenue of $8.4B in Q4. That tally marks a recovery of 74% of the revenue churned up for the same quarter in 2019 on a 79% recovery in capacity.
  • The carrier points to robust leisure demand, improving corporate travel and strong holiday bookings for the quarter.
  • Delta ended the quarter with $14.2B in liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn revolving credit facilities.
  • Looking ahead, DAL expects Q1 revenue to be 72% to 76% recovered to the same quarter in 2019 and capacity to be at a 83% to 85% recovery level. "Despite expectations for a loss in the March quarter, we remain positioned to generate a healthy profit in the June, September and December quarters, resulting in a meaningful profit in 2022." notes CFO Dan Janki.
  • Shares of Delta (DAL) are up 2.78% in premarket trading. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is 1.46% higher and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is showing a 2.34% gain.
  • Read Seeking Alpha author Dilantha De Silva's preview for Delta in 2022.
